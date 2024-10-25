ZANU PF cadres are planning to demonstrate at the United States of America embassy in Harare demanding the removal of sanctions.

In a notice ZANU-PF Patriots said their anti sanctions commemorations for Harare Province, will be held at the American Embassy tomorrow, today 25 Oct 2024.

The march is to start from the small service gate, with main proceedings being held at the main entrance.

Apparently, the US government maintains that Zimbabwe is not on its sanctions list, but a few corrupt individuals and leaders who violate human rights.

Today marks the 5th year that Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a group is campaigning with Zimbabwe for total removal of Sanctions against the country.

This effort was introduced by the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli when he was Chair of SADC 5 years ago.

In his message to mark the day, SADC Chair, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, called for immediate end to Zimbabwe sanctions.

He said these measures harm ordinary people and hinder regional growth.

Mnangagwa added that SADC stands united against these illegal actions, striving for peace, prosperity, and integration.

