File image for illustration purposes

Police Lusulu are investigating a case of murder in which Masciline Dube (63) was found dead with an injury on the head near a general dealer shop at Chinonge Business Centre on 22/10/24.

A blood stained stone was recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s husband, Abel Sibanda who was linked to the case was later found dead, hanging from a tree branch with a wire.

In other news, police has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/10/24 at the 171 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 23/10/24 at around 1100 hours.

Two people were killed whilst nine others were injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle with no passengers on board allegedly tried to overtake a motor cycle resulting in the vehicle colliding head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Karoi Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews