Daniel Chapo of Mozambique’s ruling FRELIMO party has won the October 9 election with 70.67%.

FRELIMO has also secured an absolute majority in Parliament.

Chapo, who is 47, will succeed Filipe Nyusi as the country’s fifth president.

Main opposition, Venâncio Mondlane, came second with 20.32%. He has alleged fraud and declared himself the winner.

The results now await validation by the Constitutional Council.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is also the Southern African Development Community chairperson congratulated FRELIMO before the results were officially declared.

ZANU PF stands accused of sending its members to vote for FRELIMO especially using postal vote.

It is alleged that a number of Zimbabweans did voted in the Mozambican elections.

Zwnews