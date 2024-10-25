Exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sworn enemy number one says the 2030 ED Anenge Achipo move is a dead one, wishful thinking that will not materialise.

Kasukuwere says the worst mistake a country can have is to give power to a corrupt individual as he will always find ways to remain in power.

“The worst mistake any people can do is to give power to a corrupt and wicked man, because you won’t remove him.

“From day one, he will find ways to fortify himself so that his past never catches up with him. A man with a lot to lose will never let go! Let’s enjoy the weekend,” he said.

Asked by one of his X followers if his statement is as good as surrendering to Mnangagwa, Kasukuwere said ED’s plan is only a daydream which will never materialise.

Trevor Dollar asked: “In short mkoma wangu murikuti zvayendwa here, he will have his extension?”

Kasukuwere responded: “No ways, it is not going to happen.”

Kasukuwere’s sentiments comes at the time the ZANU PF Annual People’s Conference is currently underway in Bulawayo and is set to be officially opened today.

Apparently, some of the songs being sang at the conference, include the one that says “2030 mucharamba muchitonga.” Loosely translated you will still be President of Zimbabwe in 2030.

Zwnews