The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has intensified its blitz against those parceling out land illegally.

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police has so far arrested 184 land barons.

He said the land barons are using falsified documents to unsuspecting land seekers.

The building of residential structures on illegally acquired land in some cases led to lose of money and resources as such buildings are demolished by government.

Few years ago, thousands of people were left homeless during a blitz on illegal structures called ‘operation murambatsvina.’

Zwnews