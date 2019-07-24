Useless Degrees And Diplomas To Be Abolished-Murwira

Educational qualifications offered at higher institutions of learning that are without clear bodies of knowledge and outcomes shall be scraped, a cabinet minister has said.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira said this on Monday at the official launch of a four-day workshop on the framework to standardize the qualifications being held at the Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru. He said:

All degrees must have clear bodies of knowledge and outcome. Those without outcome will extinct themselves. We are so serious on the minimum bodies of knowledge and skill. That is why we instituted statutory instruments 132, 133 and 137 of 2018. If some do not comply, for sure, some certificates, degrees and diplomas shall phase themselves out.

Murwira asserted that learning institutions should focus more on practicals and less on theory. He added:

There is a need for more practical and less talk

