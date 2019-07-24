Civil Servants To Get Cushioning Allowances On Friday

Amidst threats of a strike by members of the civil service, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has reportedly assured civil servants that their cushioning allowances will be paid by Friday this week

According to Zim Morning Post, Apex Council president, Cecilia Alexander made consultations with the government over the release of the allowances and was assured that the payments will be made soon.

The Apex Council is reported to have threatened to protest if the government fails to honour its word. The publication’s source said:

We would like to assure you that from the consultations we have made this morning, the Apex president Cecilia Alexander has been up and about on finding out why the treasury is dragging its feet in paying what is due to us. She has been assured that by Friday this week the cushion will have reflected on our accounts without fail. Failure of which the Apex will issue a statement on the degree of insensitivity and insincerity on the part of the employer. Hold your breath, cows will come home.

The government last week promised its workers that it will give each one of them a one-off payment of $400 cushioning allowance irrespective of grades.

-Zim post