Just In: Zim Warriors Banned From COSAFA…ZIFA Fined US$200 000

The Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) has banned the Zimbabwe Warriors from participating in the 2020 senior men’s tournament.

The ban follows Zimbabwe’s failure to honour an agreement to host the 2019 edition of the COSAFA Cup tournament.

ZIFA had initially agreed to host the tournament but pulled out at the eleventh hour after the government refused to offer guarantees.

COSAFA ordered ZIFA to voice its commitment to hosting the 2020 competition by June 30 this year.

When the deadline elapsed without ZIFA’s response, COSAFA slapped ZIFA with the ban and ordered it to pay a total of US$200 000 fine to the regional football body.

-Soccer 24