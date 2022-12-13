THE United States government has today removed 17 Zimbabweans from the sanctions list while adding four people and two companies’
Below, according to a Press release from the US government, is a list of the people who have been removed from the list and those who were added.
Delistings:
BUKA, Flora
CHAPFIKA, David
CHIHOTA, Phineas
CHIMUTENGWENDE; Chenhamo Chakezha Chen;
DAMASANE, Abigail
GONO, Hellin Mushanyuri
GUMBO, Aleck Rugare Ngidi
CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai,
CHOMBO, Ignatius Morgan
MUTIWEKUZIVA, Kenneth
SIBANDA, Levy
GOCHE, Nicholas Tasunungurwa;
LANGA, Andrew;
MACHAYA, Jaison Max Kokerai;
MARUMAHOKO, Rueben,
MURERWA, Herbert Muchemwa;
MURERWA, Ruth Chipo,
Additions
Individuals
MPUNGA, Sandra
MAGWIZI, Nqobile
CHIMUKA, Obey
MNANGAGWA Emmerson Jr
Entities
Fossil Agro
Fossil Contracting