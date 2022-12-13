THE United States government has today removed 17 Zimbabweans from the sanctions list while adding four people and two companies’

Below, according to a Press release from the US government, is a list of the people who have been removed from the list and those who were added.

Delistings:

BUKA, Flora

CHAPFIKA, David

CHIHOTA, Phineas

CHIMUTENGWENDE; Chenhamo Chakezha Chen;

DAMASANE, Abigail

GONO, Hellin Mushanyuri

GUMBO, Aleck Rugare Ngidi

CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai,

CHOMBO, Ignatius Morgan

MUTIWEKUZIVA, Kenneth

SIBANDA, Levy

GOCHE, Nicholas Tasunungurwa;

LANGA, Andrew;

MACHAYA, Jaison Max Kokerai;

MARUMAHOKO, Rueben,

MURERWA, Herbert Muchemwa;

MURERWA, Ruth Chipo,

Additions

Individuals

MPUNGA, Sandra

MAGWIZI, Nqobile

CHIMUKA, Obey

MNANGAGWA Emmerson Jr

Entities

Fossil Agro

Fossil Contracting