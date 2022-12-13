Image: zbc

Liberation stalwart Betty Flora Mtero’s body has been flown back to Harare (1 Commando) from Zvimba this afternoon.

This is in preparation for her burial at the National Heroes Acre on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Heros Acre or simply Heroes Acre is a burial ground and national monument in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The 23-hectare (57-acre) site is situated on a ridge seven kilometres from Harare, towards Norton.

According to Wikipedia, its stated purpose is to commemorate Patriotic Front guerrillas killed during the Rhodesian Bush War, and contemporary Zimbabweans whose dedication or commitment to their country justify their interment at the shrine.

Persons buried here are considered heroes by the incumbent Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front regime, which has administered the country since independence at 1980.

Indeed, most of the recipients of the ‘hero status’ were known to be Zanu-PF sympathisers.

Zwnews