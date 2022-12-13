Mutare – A bar lady at Club Mandisa in Mutare has been arrested after she allegedly stole US$1 000 from her company and fled to Harare where she hid at a house in Highfield.

Club Mandisa is owned by Bornface Nyamanhindi and the accused is Tanyaradzwa Meda (22).

Meda appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makala who remanded her in custody to December 20, 2022, after she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The State led by Loice Kadenha told the court that on November 15, 2022 at 3am, the accused took US$1093,00 and converted it to her own use.

“On November 15, at 3am the accused finished duty, took US$1093.00 from her sales and went away unnoticed.

Chipinge Times