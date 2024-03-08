Urgent Action Needed to Investigate Cult Led by MADZIBABA Ishmael Chokurongera

Concerns over the activities of MADZIBABA Ishmael Chokurongera and his purported cult have escalated, prompting calls for immediate investigation and intervention from advocates for Girl Child rights. Readers of H-Metro are also demanding his arrest amid disturbing reports emerging from his plot in Nyabira, where he allegedly established a cult referred to as ‘Canaan.’

Under the leadership of Ishmael, who is known as Mambo Ishmael, followers reportedly reside in a complex where some are believed to be living in captivity. Disturbingly, children born into the cult are deprived of basic rights, including access to education and birth registration. Girls as young as 13 are allegedly groomed for forced marriages, perpetuating a cycle of abuse and exploitation.

Ekenia Chifamba, representing Shamwari Yemwanasikana, expressed dismay over the lack of efforts from affected families to break free from the cycle of abuse and safeguard future generations. She highlighted the role of churches as spaces of worship and support, emphasizing the need for accountability and regulation within religious institutions to prevent such abuses.

Chifamba further emphasized the urgent need to protect children from exploitation and abuse, condemning the cult’s disregard for basic human rights and well-being. Maxim Murungweni, a child rights defender, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of thorough investigation and adherence to international standards, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which prioritize children’s rights to education, health, and protection from harm.

The disturbing revelations from Nyabira underscore the critical need for swift action to safeguard vulnerable individuals and hold perpetrators of abuse accountable.