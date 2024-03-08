Categories: Zim Latest

Simabvu Shiri: Kwekwe prophet sentenced over church beatings

A Kwekwe self-styled prophet whose videos of assault of congregants went viral on social media has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Simabvu Shiri, the founder of Spring of Living Waters Ministries faced three counts of assault against Peace Tapfumanei, Takudzwa Dube and Violet Ndhleleni.
He was found guilty on one of the charges by Magistrate Cherly Tembo and there was no evidence on the other two. She found him guilty of assaulting Ndhleleni.
Tembo suspended three months of the sentence on condition Shiri does not commit a similar offence in the next five years. She also commuted nine months to community service of 315 hours at Mbizo Police Station starting on March 6, 2024.
The prophet was convicted on his own plea of guilty.
Shiri was exposed when the audio of him assaulting Ndhleleni went viral on social media platforms.
The State case is that on February 14, 2024, Shiri invited Ndhleleni together with two other church members identified as Mai Ndlovu and Mai Mutema to his place.
Upon arrival, he accused Ndhleleni of gossiping about him with other church members. The complainant tried to explain herself but Pasi’s temper shot and he slapped Ndhleleni on the face and back several times.
Ndhleleni was examined at Kwekwe General Hospital.

mirror

8th March 2024

