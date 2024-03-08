Zim Cricket director Masakadza resigns after team failed to qualify for ICC World Cup

Hamilton Masakadza (pictured) is leaving his role as Zimbabwe’s Director of Cricket after he resigned from the position this week.

He cited Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the main reason for his decision to step down.

Masakadza (born 9 August 1983) is a Zimbabwean former cricketer, who played all formats of the game for Zimbabwe.

He captained the national team during 2016 ICC World T20, but was relieved of his duties following an indifferent team performance in the tournament, where they failed to get past the qualifying round.

In February 2019, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Masakadza would captain the national side across all three formats for the 2019–20 season.

In September 2019, Masakadza announced that he would retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the 2019–20 Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series.

On 20 September 2019, he played in his final international cricket match for Zimbabwe, against Afghanistan. In October 2019, Masakadza was appointed as Zimbabwe Cricket’s director of cricket.

