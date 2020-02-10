A horrific road accident which occurred in Kwekwe Monday afternoon has killed seven (7) people while one person was transferred to Gweru General Hospital, Zimbabwe police authorities have confirmed.

According to national police spokesperson, Paul Themba Nyathi, the accident which occurred at the 209 kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, resulted in six dying on the spot while one was confirmed dead upon arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital.

The accident occured after a Harare bound Zupco bus side swiped with a honda fit vehicle resulting in both drivers losing control of both vehicles.

“Its really sad that we have seven people who died this afternoon when a Honda Fit and a Zupco bus had a collision at the 209 kilometre peg along the Harare Bulawayo Road near Gokwe turn off at the Truckers Inn in Kwekwe,” Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.

Zwnews