Dozens of people are feared dead after a horrific road accident in Kwekwe this afternoon. A kombi carrying three empty caskets was also involved. The accident occured along the Harare-Bulawayo highway close to Simunye Gardens in the Midlands mining town.

An eye witness described how the overspeeding Zupco bus driver caused tha ccident:

The ZUPCO bus driver was speeding. They said the bus coming from Gokwe and headed for Harare before it developed a mechanical fault near Truckers Inn in Kwekwe and rammed into a Honda Fit vehicle travelling to Kwekwe. The ZUPCO bus driver failed to control the bus after ramming into the Honda Fit before hitting two other stationery commuter omnibuses which were parked on the roadside.

