A Beitbridge couple cheated death after they were mercilessly beaten by highway bandits when their car ran out of fuel in the crime infested southern border town.

The thugs attacked them with knives, stones and iron bars near the Zion Christian Church along RDP –Mufelandawonye Road.

The victims are Clenas Sibanda and her husband Nkululeko Ribombo.

Ribombo told reporters that he and his wife, were coming back from dropping off their grandson at his parents’ house at Shule-shule at around 10pm, last week Thursday when they ran out of fuel and they decided to park and sleep in the vehicle until dawn.

At around 3am, men whom they could not recognise because they were beaming their torches into their faces started throwing stones at their car and broke all the windows.

“I could not even get the chance to fight back because when I tried to take a hammer from under the seat, one of them started stabbing me with a knife”, said Ribombo.

The other one held his wife by the neck while threatening her with a knife. He demanded for money but because she had none she surrendered her cellphones. The angry robber then allegedly hit her on the mouth with a stone and she lost 7 teeth and the other ones became loose.

They were only rescued by cross border drivers who drive by and the suspects ran away.

“l woke up in the hospital as I became unconscious. We had medication and were stitched on our wounds but when we were discharged from the hospital l decided to take my wife to a private hospital in Musina for treatment. “, added Ribombo.

Police refused to speak about the incident.

