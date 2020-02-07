Only two miners from the Globe and Phoenix mine disaster in Kwekwe have been confirmed dead whilst an estimated number of about 20 illegal miners are still trapped.

Until early Friday morning official rescue operations were yet to start. The security has remained tight at Globe and Phoenix Mine which, during the early 1900s, was considered one of the biggest mines in the world. According to chief Government Mining Engineer Michael Munodawafa, mining inspectors are expected at the mine, soon

While state media reported that the mine had been closed in 2007, sources privy to the goings-on at the mine said this was being done to cover up for influential political personalities who have a stake at the shafts around Globe and Phoenix Mine.

More details to follow…..

Zwnews