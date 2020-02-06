A team of illegal miners has thus far retrieved one body, while many others are still trapped following the collapse of a tunnel last night at Globe and Phoenix Mine in Kwekwe.

When Zwnews visited the place this afternoon, relatives of the miners who are understood to be trapped inside the mine were milling around the place and the retrieved body was motionlessly lying unattended at the entrance of the horror tunnel.

The deceased miners were reportedly working at a tribute owned by a serving cabinet minister and until Tuesday afternoon, police authorities from the Midlands province were tight-lipped and claimed they were not aware of the tragic incident.

“I’m not aware of that. In actual fact, that issue has not been brought to the attention of this office”, said provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende in an interview.

But an artisanal miner who was amongst those congregated at the collapsed mine told this publication on condition of anonymity:

“We have just retrieved one body from the mine as you can see, but we do not have the powers to collect it since that has to be certified by authorities. Some have been saying four people were trapped but the numbers could be more”.

