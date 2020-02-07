A police raid at a Malbereign house rented out by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes) Dr Joram Gumbo unearthed huge amounts of the interdicted illicit brew known in street lingo as Musombodhiya stocked at the veteran Zanu PF politician’s property on Thursday.

Police also recovered five drums of ethanol and empty bottles labelled ‘Two Keys’. The illicit Musombodhiya brew is made using ethanol or methanol. One woman, a tenant to the Minister, was also arrested following the raid.

Now in police custody, the woman in turn, implicates her husband, who is still at large.

Gumbo, who reportedly tipped the police of the criminal activities at his property located at Number 19 Stellenbosch in Malbereign said he discovered that his tenants were in the business of brewing the illicit Musombodhiya when he wanted to drill a borehole at the place.

“This is my house, I left here in the early 1990s and it was being rented by these people who have turned it into a brewery”, said Gumbo.

“I only discovered this when I wanted to drill a borehole for them, but unfortunately, these people have destroyed my house through these shoddy dealings.I’ve come here to clear my name because some may report otherwise. The people responsible have been arrested,” he said.

It is also reported that when they raised the house, the police discovered some people who were drunk. They were taken to Malbereign Police Station for questioning.

State Media