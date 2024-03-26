UK tabloids cut William out of viral P Diddy, Kanye West, Prince Harry photos

Viral Photo of Prince Harry and Sean Diddy Combs Sparks Speculation Amid Lawsuit Revelation

A photo featuring Prince Harry alongside rapper Sean Diddy Combs has been making rounds on social media, garnering significant attention. The viral image coincides with revelations from a Daily Mail report linking Prince Harry’s name to court documents associated with a high-profile $30 million sexual misconduct and trafficking lawsuit against the rapper. However, some social media users have alleged that the picture is cropped and that Prince William was also present at the event.

Pictures shared by a number of leading UK publications have conveniently cut Prince William out in a move that has been dubbed “disingenuous” by people on social media

The developments come as properties owned by Diddy in Miami and Los Angeles were reportedly raided by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday. While the agency confirmed the law enforcement actions, citing an ongoing investigation spanning New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, officials did not disclose the specific reasons for the raids.

The encounter between Prince William, Prince Harry, Diddy, and Kanye West reportedly took place at a post-concert party hosted by the Princes in appreciation of all involved in the ‘Concert for Diana’ at Wembley Stadium in 2007. Notably, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is not mentioned in the court documents. The extent of Prince Harry’s interactions with the rapper since then remains unclear.