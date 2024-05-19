All roads lead to the Ceremonial Home of Zimbabwean football, Rufaro Stadium for Harare derby this afternoon.

With several intriguing matches on line up in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week 12, all eyes will be trained on the capital for the Harare derby as CAPS United hosts sworn enemies Dynamos.

Dynamos have recently held the upper hand against CAPS United, securing a double victory over their city rivals last season.

DeMbare won 1-0 in the first leg before repeating the feat with a 2-0 win in the return match.

The Glamour Boys’ coach, Genesis Mangombe, hopes to maintain this dominance come Sunday afternoon.

“It’s always good to play these derbies but you know these derbies come with unpredictable results. We are trying our best to prepare.

“We are preparing in every area to try and make sure that at the end of the day, we win this game.

“We need to do everything to get a result. We will try our best to make sure that we also convert the chances we are creating because you see that in every game we are creating a lot of chances but we are failing to finish them off,” said Mangombe.

On the other side, his opposite, Lloyd Chitembwe is in bullish mode not leaving anything to chance.

For years, matches between the two sides have had high stakes at hand.

However, in cases such encounters have ended violently, with supporters from both sides clashing especially when one side thinks there may have been unfairly treated by match officials.

Zwnews