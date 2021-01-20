Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume has abandoned his own political party and put his weight behind Nelson Chamisa and his MDC Alliance.

Ngarivhume says it is high time for him to embrace mature politics and render support to the main opposition party and leader.

He pointed out that some were urging him to revive his party, but said he saw it fit for the best interest of the nation to put his weight behind Chamisa.

“Some people are asking me to revive Transform Zimbabwe- the political party I lead.

“But I believe now is the for a new kind of mature politics.

“Nelson Chamisa leads the largest opposition party. By virtue of that he deserves our support,” says Ngarivhume.

-Zwnews