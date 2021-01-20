Zimbabwean model Natalie Melody Mhandu aka Natalie Mammi Chloe, has spoken for the first time after people started to make claims that she if the small house(girlfriend) involved in a sexual relationship with the disgraced pastor and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisor Dr Shingi Munyeza.
Dr Munyeza on Tuesday announced his resignation from his pastoral role due to a “moral failure” after his daughter Nomsa publicly accused him of cheating with other women at the expense of her mother.
Rumours circulating on social media after the news suggested that Natalie who featured in Jah Prayzah’s song Mukwasha is the woman in the Munyeza affair scandal but the model has now responded and we put her full response below unedited:
An open letter to the public
Matthew 5:10
“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
I feel sorry for the Munyeza family for what they are going through. I pray that Mrs Munyeza finds the strength to handle this without breaking down…
Before I’m anything else I am a woman too and I know how infidelity can cause permanent emotional damage.
It’s unfortunate that I’m being dragged into their scandal but I guess it’s the price I pay for being a public figure.
On a lighter note, I didn’t realize ndiri kupisa like that… I’ll open my own church ndingogara ndapihwa the tithes directly!
I don’t know this man, this would have been a joke if I knew him but sadly I only got to know he exists today.
I’m going through grief as I just lost a parent, I don’t usually respond but this came at a terrible time and I had to get this off my chest because ignoring this would have pushed me into depression.
Stay safe and mask up
Love Natalie