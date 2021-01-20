Zimbabwean model Natalie Melody Mhandu aka Natalie Mammi Chloe, has spoken for the first time after people started to make claims that she if the small house(girlfriend) involved in a sexual relationship with the disgraced pastor and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisor Dr Shingi Munyeza.

Dr Munyeza on Tuesday announced his resignation from his pastoral role due to a “moral failure” after his daughter Nomsa publicly accused him of cheating with other women at the expense of her mother.

Rumours circulating on social media after the news suggested that Natalie who featured in Jah Prayzah’s song Mukwasha is the woman in the Munyeza affair scandal but the model has now responded and we put her full response below unedited:

An open letter to the public

Matthew 5:10

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.