The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28 October 2022 at around 0915 hours at the 31km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road, Beatrice.

Two people died while seven passengers were injured when an AVM bus with 33 passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Hino Ranger truck with three passengers on board.

Meanwhile, ZRP is on record calling on motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

Most accidents have been attributed to human error.

Zwnews