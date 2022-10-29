South Africa continues to be the destination of choice for Zimbabwean footballers following revelations that elite premiership side, Mamelodi Sundowns is eyeing the signatures of three players from the landlocked southern African nation.

Although Esrom ‘Yellowman’ Nyandoro, the Sundowns head scout could not divulge the identities of the three players targeted by MaSandawana while speaking on the football talk show,‘Teko and Tiyani Talk’, the former Warriors playmaker revealed that the footballing giants are keeping a close eye on the Zimbabwean trio.

Giving clues, Nyandoro said one player is from Harare while two others are from Bulawayo-a town where he grew up, living in the populous African township of Mzilikazi.

“First of all, scouting is very tough. I think the demand that we have in the team, we always want to win everything. And the question that they ask is, ‘Who is the next Teko Modise?”. “We all know that there will only be one Peter Ndlovu and one Teko, but we have to try and bring in a better player than what we have currently. Scouting at Sundowns is a 24-7 job. You don’t sleep, you work tirelessly to bring in the best players from Africa or South America. “When it comes to young players, I had the privilege to go to the Under-20 COSAFA in Swaziland where we had two boys and I think we could have had more, because I know some of the players are very talented,” said Nyandoro

Sundowns currently have Divine Lunga as the only Zimbabwean in their books.

Lunga is, however, loaned to Golden Arrows at the present moment.

Zwnews