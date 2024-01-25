Self styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu says he is holding a meeting soon to deliberate on congress date.

Through a yet to be confirmed X account, Tshabangu hinted that the congress will be held in the first quarter of this year.

“Soon, we’ll convene an all stakeholders meeting which will propose a date for our much anticipated Congress which we’ll be holding during this first quater of this year without fail, our goal to achieve democracy, transparency, inclusivity and unity of purpose will be achieved,” he says.

Tshabangu is on record saying all posts including his will be up for grabs during congress, he pointed out that he is not interested in becoming CCC president.

“From onset, my aim was’nt on being the President of this movement but I’m a kind of a person who always wants things done correctly, all these false allegations being peddled against me must be dismissed and lets focus on rebuilding this movement for it to become once more vibrant,” he says.

Zwnews