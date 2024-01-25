Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has banned national team players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta from cricket activities for four months due to recreational drug use.

On top of the ban, Madhevere and Mavuta have been fined 50 percent of their salaries for three months, with effect from January 2024, while they also received final written warnings valid for 12 months.

Meanwhile, ZC has with immediate effect suspended another national team player, Kevin Kasuza, from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, after he tested positive for a banned drug during an in-house doping test last week.

He is due to appear for a disciplinary hearing soon.

ZBC