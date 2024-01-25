Shurugwi- Former Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has been appointed village head in Shurugwi under Chief Banga.

He replaces his aunt Maria Dube who resigned due to illness.

Commenting on his X account, Mliswa said the post was passed through the family lineage with the roots being his grandfather Peter Sixpence Mliswa .

Wrote Mliswa:

“Ichoo ndicho! Mochikorokotedza muchida musingade. Chibhuru Sabhuku.

“This is a position passed down in the family lineage for years from my grandfather Peter Sixpence Mliswa to my father and vazukuru vekwaDziva who kept it going.”

Zwnews