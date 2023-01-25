Image: Mbare Times

Three Mudzi men are in serious trouble after allegedly killing their colleague over a Super Chibuku bottle.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where Clever Mudzengerere, Trymore Mudzengerere Freddy Gireya were not asked to plead before Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

The trio was advised to apply for bail at High Court.

The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on December 26 the trio was drinking beer with the now-deceased Tungamirai Munyangwa at the Chikwizo business center in Mudzi.

They had a misunderstanding over a Super Chibuku beer bottle and Clever struck Munyangwa with a beer bottle and he collapsed.

Mbare Times