The African iGaming market has continued to expand rapidly in recent years as African players spend more time and money on online casino games and sports betting. This demand is due to the increase of internet access and the popularity of mobile gaming and it has paved the way for international operators to offer their services.

MGA Enters African iGaming Market

MGA Games, a Spanish gaming operator recently announced that it will enter the African market through its partnership with Premier Bet. This partnership will now allow MGA to release its impressive array of online casino games on the Premier Bet platform which is very popular in Africa.

MGA Games has been releasing its titles gradually. So far, players at Premier Bet casinos can discover online slot games such as GT World Challenge and Lucky Dragon. And chances are great promotions such as free spins and other fantastic bonuses are on the horizon at South African online casinos.

GOAT Interactive is the parent company of MGA Games. GOAT specializes in offering a range of software, management and consulting services to the gaming industry. The company specialises in lottery operations, sports betting offerings and online casino games. Apart from owning MGA Games, GOAT is also the parent company for the popular Premier Vegas brand.

What You Can Expect From MGA Games?

MGA Games has been around since 2001 but is not a very well-known gaming operator, as the Spanish company is still looking to crack the market and establish itself as a big name provider. Over the last few years, MGA has continued to release an array of impressive online casino games that appeal to a global audience.

MGA Games has put together a portfolio that includes 3-reel, 5-reel and Megaways slots, table games and a popular selection of bingo games. If you are not familiar with MGA Games, then you should check out some of their popular games.

Slots

Game Planet

Juan Munoz

Rebeca – Dama Fortuna

Vikingos – Gold Plus

Captain Lucky

Nacho Vidal Megaways

El Brujo Megaways

Table Games

Ruleta Magic Red

Ruleta Grand Croupier

Ruleta Grand Croupier – El Dioni

Bingo Games

Maya Bingo

Bikers Bingo

Castle Bingo

Roma Bingo

Champion Bingo

Disco Bingo

Bicho Farm Bingo

MGA’s current gaming portfolio is primarily made up of slots and video bingo games. You will find a total of 67 three-reel slots, 49 five-reel slots, 34 video bingo titles, 7 table games and 8 megaways slots.

MGA Games Current Clientele

While MGA Games is still not a very popular gaming brand in the industry, the provider has partnered with a number of popular casinos around the world. Some of the providers that carry MGA Games include Bet365, Casino Barcelona, Casino Gran Madrid, Jokerbet.es, Bet Motion, Bwin, Betsson, 777.es and 888 casino.

MGA Games has now partnered with over 100 different casinos in over 15 markets. MGA has a strong presence in the Spanish market and accounts for more than 20 percent of gross gaming revenue in the Spanish market.

MGA currently has operations in most Spanish speaking countries such as Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentina. MGA Games is now focusing on expanding into non-Spanish speaking countries and currently has a presence in Canada, Russia, Ukraine and France.

MGA Will Continue African Expansion

In a statement, Javier Lanfranchi, MGA Games Sales Director said “Our games are in online casinos in Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Tchad, and Zambia and we will gradually enter the rest of the countries where Premier Bet operates. We care about offering titles with a differential value that provide maximum profitability to our clients. This translates into an ever-evolving catalogue of games that will enhance GOAT Interactive’s offerings and ensure its leading position in Africa.”

With its Africa expansion, MGA now has a presence in four continents and moves a step closer to becoming a top iGaming brand in international markets!