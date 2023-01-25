CCC activist Tino Chiremba has died. He has been unwell for some time. Late last year he shared the image below and his situation on social media: When hospital is your second home playing with nurses and doctors like you work there. If they don’t see u in a few weeks they will be asking where have u been. Needles are just like my cutlery e skin is used to them. I’m doing really fine it’s just one of the routine

According to his social media profile he was: Entrepreneur, Health professional, political actor and commentator, Dreaming for a Zimbabwe that everyone has equal opportunities

Reactions….

CCC Zimbabwe:

Rest in Power @tinochiremba

Hopewell Chin’ono:

I am so saddened to hear that pro-democracy activist and Zimbabwean patriot @tinochiremba has passed on. We never met in person but we engaged regularly on Twitter about politics and life in general. It felt like we had known each other in person. Rest in Peace warrior!

Gift Siziba:

It is with sadness that we let you know of the passing away of our dear brother @tinochiremba He was promoted to glory this morning. A great soldier of democracy and a Champion pat excellency. Rest well brother, you ran your race. #RIPTino

Cuusman:

He is no more, what a reminder that here on earth we are just passing by, its all vanity,May your soul rest in peace brother, sooner or later i will join you ikoko kusingadzokwi. Rest in Peace Tino Chiremba

Citizens Action For Change:

Fellow CITIZENS, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Champion Tino Chiremba @tinochiremba. The village family is saddened and shocked by his departure. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family during this difficult time. More details to follow.

Juma Ulete:

My brother, you ran a good race, you loved your country and served it well our hero. On my own behalf and the @citizenactionz @CCCZimbabwe family, rest in eternal peace champion @tinochiremba