By Barbara Mutedzi

Did you know that when you are transparent with yourself in all the things that you want to achieve in your life; it makes it easier for you to align all you say, do and think to your values, principles and purpose?

In neuroscience, we identify the forebrain (front part of your brain close to your forehead), to be the logical or ‘CEO’ of your brain.

Like any good CEO, it is the visionary part of your brain. It keeps you Honest and true to the course you should take, to reach what is ahead.

Transparency on the other hand, uses all parts of your brain, and on top of that your heart. It is the whole system, as opposed to just the CEO or front of your brain keeping you focused on the foal ahead.

All parts of you work together, and the workload is distributed across the board, making the work easier, lighter and most likely to not result in burnout, tiredness and regression.

Transparency gets you, right from the beginning, to ‘put all your cards on the table’ with no self-censorship, guilt, shame, limiting socio-cultural beliefs and any other hindrances. It gets you to use all of your faculties.

Transparency encourages you – without censorship – to really ask of yourself what it is you really want in all areas of your life, leadership and business.

It literally, asks you to put all your cards on the table. All this, before any decision or action is taken; and with that during and after action begins.

In laying everything on the table, you can now be absolutely clear on what it is you want, where you want to be, what you have in your reach to get you to where you want to be.

You are also able to see your limiting beliefs, fears and anything else that may have hindered you from speaking your truth. It allows you to see your Whole True self. This gives you an opportunity to also address these as needed.

This level of deep transparency means that the actions you will take, will be more true, authentic, meaningful and therefore, long lived.

Imagine setting your 2025 goals from this full transparent perspective, with long lasting results, and you enjoying the the journey and not anxiously just waiting for the end.

Imagine the closeness you become to your whole true self as you live a more purposeful life, Being more of who you truly are, Doing more of what you really want to do; In ways that are truly authentic to who you are; and from a grounded, whole and deeply aware space.

Imagine how your relationships will evolve. How your finances will evolve. How your mental health will evolve. Imagine all of that! Just by choosing transparency over honesty.

When you Define with absolute Transparency, where you are, and where you want to be; it makes it so much easier to Design clear roadmaps, that will help you stay on track.

And with that, Displaying the actual habits and behaviors that will help you stay on track.

This is the essence of the Mutedzi 3D Protocol used in the Living a Life of and on Purpose Course. Click the button below for more information on the course.

When it comes to leading teams, families, communities, and nations; this is how transparency will help you:

When you share both successes and challenges, those that you lead, serve and look after, will feel connected to the journey and committed to the vision. It will cultivate trust within your team.

This trust lays a solid foundation for a resilient family, community, organizational and national culture.

A transparent home, community, workplace and nation, encourages engagement:

When people understand the context of their roles, they are more likely to contribute ideas and innovations.

They become partners in the mission rather than mere followers, fostering a stronger sense of ownership and belongingness to the family, community, organization and nation.

It erases silos within for example in organizations, as for example, open sharing of goals and metrics across departments encourages collaboration and alignment, leading to more effective teamwork and creative solutions.

With transparency; accountability and productivity follows.

Employees who are informed about expectations and results are more likely to take responsibility for their performance.

Understanding how their roles contribute to broader objectives increases motivation and productivity.

In a rapidly changing business environment, agility is key to survival. Transparency allows teams to pivot swiftly in response to new information, leading to informed decision-making and quicker adaptations to market needs.

Here is where you can start as a leader:

Be transparent with your own life first. We can never lead others beyond the emotional and psychological level at which we ourselves are.

The more transparent we are with our own selves, the more open we can be with those we lead, serve and look after.

If you would like to go on that journey of transparency for yourself, explore below, to see if the Conscious Leadership: Lead from Within Mastery program is for you.

The more transparent you are with yourself, the easier it is to follow through with the following:

Communicate Regularly: Hold open forums and regular updates to discuss performance, future plans, and the rationale behind strategic decisions.

Share Information Generously: Consider developing dashboards where key performance indicators are accessible to everyone.

This openness encourages shared accountability and collective ownership of success.

Invite Feedback: Create a culture where feedback is routinely sought and valued. Make it clear that everyone’s input shapes decisions and strategies.

Model Transparency: As a leader, demonstrate transparency by sharing your decision-making processes and the lessons you learn along the way. Your example will inspire others to embrace the same values.

In a world that often values hard truths, embracing transparency is a game-changer.

It not only enhances authenticity in leadership but also drives engagement, collaboration, and performance.

By prioritizing transparency over honesty, you are opening the door to a more vibrant, trusting, and high-performing organization.

Let’s take this step together and lead our teams towards a future where openness is the standard, not the exception.

*Barbara Mutedzi is a life coach