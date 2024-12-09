The greatest footballer to ever emerge from Zimbabwe, Peter Ndlovu has been honoured with a brand new by controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

During his playing days, Ndlovu also known as Flying Elephant, Nsukuzonke or captain fantastic was a marvel to watch.

Ndlovu’s commitment and dedication to the national team is unmatched even to date.

Chivayo wrote:

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME…Zimbabwe’s football history is INCOMPLETE without mentioning one player who pushed boundaries and showed the world that when talent meets hard work, MAGIC happens.

From the dusty streets of MAKOKOBA in Bulawayo, a young, super-talented footballer dreamed of becoming the PRIDE of Zimbabwe’s football. His consistent BRILLIANCE at Highlanders Football Club dazzled fans as much as we ALL loved him as captain of the NATIONAL team, the Warriors.

He made history as the first AFRICAN to play in the English Premier League in 1992, BREAKING records and elevating our nation’s presence on the global stage.

I have always admired his exceptional ability to remain HUMBLE, professional and unassuming, even with such IMMENSE talent and being sought after by numerous PREMIER LEAGUE clubs.

His incredible skill and sportsmanship made us PROUD to be called Zimbabweans.

Growing up, he was my soccer HERO and I aspired to play like him. However, my BILLIONAIRE BODY had other plans for me 😂😂😂😂😂 While I may not have graced the soccer pitch to PLAY, I am FORTUNATE to have the means to appreciate those who have excelled in PLAYING the beautiful game of FOOTBALL !!!!!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to you the G.O.A.T, the one and only football TALISMAN, Peter “NSUKUZONKE” Ndlovu, a man who defined football in Zimbabwe and abroad.

I understand you are now based in South Africa, but as a MILLIONAIRE IN ALL CURRENCIES , I can surely make things happen WHEREVER you are !!! Having said that , Please go and see BRONWYN at VOGUE AUTO MOTORS Alon &, Rivonia Rd, Morningside, SANDTON. Your brand-new , top of the range 2024 BMW X6M SPORT COMPETITION is FULLY paid for and ready for collection.

A quick 2,6 million rand /144 thousand USD well spent whole heartedly on this LEGEND…

This is a SMALL token of my appreciation for your OUTSTANDING contribution to the game of football and for INSPIRING generations of Zimbabwean soccer fans ⚽️🏅🥅