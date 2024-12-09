The Indian government and the Zimbabwean Embassy are working on the paperwork for the repatriation of body of former Vice President Phelekezela Report Mphoko.

Mphoko died in India on Friday, at the age of 84.

The former VP’s body is expected to arrive in the country this week.

Mphoko is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa declared him a national hero.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa expressed his “deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Mphoko family, especially Mrs (Laurinda) Mphoko and the children, on this their saddest loss”.

“As they go through the motions of grief, may they derive solace from the knowledge that we mourn and stand with them in this darkest hour, always recalling with awe and admiration the huge and selfless contribution which Cde Mphoko made towards Zimbabwe’s Independence and subsequent development after 1980.

“In recognition of his meritorious role of service to his country, both before and after Independence, the Zanu PF Politburo has unanimously decided and agreed to celebrate and immortalise his life of sacrifice by according him the status of national hero,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mphoko served as Zimbabwe’s Vice President from 2014 until 2017, as well as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia, Botswana and South Africa, among other roles.

Zwnews