A Zimbabwe Defence Forces military officer, Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Vice-Marshal, Michael Moyo, has taken Domican Convent School in Harare to court for withdrawing an offer letter for form one place for his daughter after he refused to pay school fees in United States dollars.

Moyo intended to pay money equivalent to US$1 500 at the prevailing official foriegn currency auction rate as developmental fees after his daughter excelled during the selection process.

However, the school demanded US dollars which he refused to pay insisting on paying local currency which resulted in the school withdrawing the offer letter.

The senior military officer is seeking an order compelling the school to comply with statutory Instrument 127/2021 also known as the Presidential Powers Temporary Measures financial Laundering amendment Regulations 2021.

Newshawks