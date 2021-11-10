The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has checked with all police stations and that no report of alleged abduction or kidnapping of MDC-Alliance Vice president Tendai Biti has been received.

Police adds that they are currently monitoring the situation.

This follows reports yesterday that Biti had gone missing with fears that he could have been abducted.

Meanwhile, his party recently refuted the report as fake news, but however claimed he was being trailed by alleged Zanu-PF thugs.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says:

“We confirm that VP Biti is safe.

“We have verified that, contrary to reports in a fake news story published by an online paper, he was not abducted nor did he go missing.

“He was trailed by a suspicious vehicle yesterday & a police report is to be made.”