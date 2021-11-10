The Warriors of Zimbabwe have girded for battle against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the World Cup Qualifier on Thursday.

The Warriors conducted their training at Sandton Sports Club in Johannesburg with fitness trainer Nyasha Charandura ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Meanwhile, coach Norman Mapeza has encouraged the players to eat healthy, ahead of the match.

He has also banned them from using their phones when eating together and on the team bus, so that they get to know each other.

Zwnews

