The tobacco selling season comes to an end next week Monday, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has revealed.

According to TIMB more than 290 million kilogrammes have been sold so far.

The board says the date was reached at after consultations with stakeholders.

TIMB, however, said growers will still be able to sale their product through mop-up sales, with the final auction being held on 30 August.

Zwnews