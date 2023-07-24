BY MARRIAN RUSHWAYA in KWEKWE- As the crunch 2023 Harmonized Elections draw closer, opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA)parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central Constituency, Dereck Manwere, has taunted his rivals- Zanu PF’s Energy Dhala Ncube and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) sitting legislator, Judith Tobaiwa.

Speaking to this publication in an interview in Kwekwe this Monday afternoon, Manwere took a swipe at his 23 August poll rivals, adding that his immediate projections were to improve the livelihoods of disadvantages groupings in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hometown.

”If you take a closer look at our manifesto, you find that it is premised on four main pillars which include- accountability, dignity, stability and advancement. The next five years are going to be very critical for the future of the people of Kwekwe and what the electorate must do to ensure that their livelihoods are in the safest of political hands is through voting in favour of UZA,” he said.

Exuding with confidence, Manwere (main picture) said he is confident of romping to victory in the impending elections.

Turning to Dhala, the aspiring parliamentarian quipped:

“Besides chikorokoza and empty sloganeering, there is nothing that has come out of the man representing the ruling party. I am sometimes puzzled over the way he can’t properly articulate basic governance matters. He’s so out of touch with critical matters and all he’s been doing is promoting chikorokoza at the expense of the detrimental results posed by illegal mining in Kwekwe”.

Manwere also took a swipe at MP Tobaiwa whom he said is “merely riding on family name” ahead of the polls.

The current legislator is daughter to the late former Kwekwe Mayor, Shadreck Tobaiwa.

Zwnews