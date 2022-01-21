Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) vice president Thokozani Khupe invited journalists to a media conference inside a hall – but it’s now full of her supporters.

They are singing ‘ulamanga uMwonzora’ (Mwonzora is lying to himself).

Khupe says Mwonzora rigged election and is illegitimate.

She also claims that Mwonzora expelled himself from the party when he declared that he is the leader of MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora is allegedly working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to distabilise Chamisa’s party.

Mwonzora and Mnangagwa have been meeting each other as they supposedly strategise on how to dismantle the opposition.

Zwnews