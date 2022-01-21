The Zimbabwe Republic (ZRP) Kamativi recorded a case of stock-theft in which Pastor Mumpande (24) stole five cattle from his mother in-law with the assistance of his friends Emmanuel Mupande (24) and Lusyomo Believe Sibanda (18).

The suspect paid two oxen to the in-laws in June 2020 as part of lobola, but has since divorced the daughter.

Meanwhile, Police condemns the act by the suspects as it propagates violence in communities.

Apparently, the ZRP urges the public to shun all illegal gambling activities across the country.

On 19/01/22, a Bulawayo man was fatally stabbed on left side cheek, neck and shoulder with an unspecified knife after a misunderstanding that arose from a betting pool game.

The victim bled profusely from the injuries and was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Anyone with information to contact the nearest Police Station