It is now official!!

Acting MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe is now the Member of Parliament representing Bulawayo Province.

Khupe was appointed MP by her party following the recent round of purges targeting opposition MPs with allegiance to MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

This week, ten MPs were recalled by Khupe’s MDC-T at the instigation of reinstated national secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora.

Certifying Khupe’s newly appointed role in a Government Gazette, Priscilla Chigumba, who is the chairperson for the poll-governing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), said:

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7) (a) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13}. that persons listed in the Schedule nominated by the MDC-T party to fill the vacancies that occurred among the party list members of the National Assembly and the Senate following the recall of the incumbent members by the MDC-T party on the grounds that they had ceased to be members of that pasty, have been appointed as National Assembly party-list members and Senators respectively with effect from the date of publication of this notice”.

See attachment:

