Senegalese international and English Premier League defending champions Liverpool FC star player, Sadio Mane, has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The player, who says he ‘was feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms’ despite contracting the virus, took to his micro-blogging Twitter handle to make the announcement:

“Hello, I´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately. Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones, to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 Raised fist,” said the player, who was a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning outfit.

Mane becomes the second latest figure at Anfield to be infected with coronavirus after Thiago Alcantara.

It is mandatory for EPL clubs to test their players for Covid19 and those that are diagnosed with the pandemic are placed under self quarantine for a certain period of time.

Last month, Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan and West Ham coach David Moyes tested positive for the virus amid fears for a second wave which could bring the season, which resumed in June after a three-month hibernation, to its premature end.

In September, Riyad Mahrez who had also tested positive for Covid19, fully recovered from the virus and was back in action later in the month.

Goal.com reported that a handful of players and staffers at EPL clubs have tested positive for the virus. Questions have been raised if the league may still resume despite reports for a second wave.

