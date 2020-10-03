The curtain on Zimbabwe International Marvelous Nakamba’s debatably short-lived honeymoon with English Premier League (EPL) side Aston Villa is set to come down soon, amid indications that seasoned Turkish footballing powerhouse, Galatasaray, are chasing for his signature.

The former Club Brugge midfielder who sensationally switched to Villa at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, on a £11 million transfer fee from Belgium, is largely understood on his way out of the Birmingham side.

With on-loan Ross Barkley joining Villa from Chelsea, this has resulted in the amplification of reports that Nakamba could be on his way out of the EPL lightweights.

If the Gatasaray deal sees the light of the day, Nakamba could be assured of more game time as he had now fallen down the pecking order at Aston Villa.

And prospects of the Hwange-born star player joining the Turkish giants continue to loom large after the UK media suggested that Galatasaray intend to beat deadline day and get Nakamba’s signature.

Initially, the Birmingham Mail reported, the Turkish champions had indicated that they were only going to sign Nakamba on the condition that they triumphed in Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Rangers, which they did.

agencies

additional reporting: Zwnews

Galatasaray knocking on Villa's door as Nakamba exit looms large

