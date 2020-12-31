Humiliated former MDC-T President Dr Thokozani Khupe has reportedly accepted the appointment as the party’s vice president following her defeat in last week’s extra ordinary congress that was marred by chaos, allegations of vote rigging and violence, Zim Morning Post reports.

The extra ordinary congress saw former secretary general Douglas Mwonzora posting a landslide victory over his unimpressive competition.

In his first press conference as the new MDC-T leader, Mwonzora appointed Khupe and Mudzuri has his deputies.

Insiders said the two leaders have accepted the appointments although Khupe had some reservations.

“Khupe accepted the appointment but she is of the opinion that she should be the only VP,” said the source. “The presidium is yet to meet but she has already pointed out that she prefers to be the only deputy to Mwonzora. “Another bone of contention is the position of the leader of the opposition in parliament,” said the source. “Khupe wanted to retain that position but Mwonzora rejected the request so that he can assume the position.”

zim morning post