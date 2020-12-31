UNITED KINGDOM based Zimbabwean self styled prophet, Uebert Angel, who owns the Angel Organisation, was given permission by British authorities to build a multi-million mixed use building including office, studio space and storage on land off Marshalls Way by West Lindsey District Council in East Midlands, Lincolnshire, Gainsborough.

In documents attached to the plans, officers said the development “will not have significant environmental effects by virtue of its nature, size or location.

“The nature of the proposed use is appropriate to the area because the site is allocated for such purposes,” they said. “The site is allocated for the proposed use and would not sterilise mineral interests or prejudice the operation of an adjacent waste transfer station. “The design is appropriate to its context and would not harm the character of the area.”

Documents submitted to the authority on Mr Angel’s behalf by UKSD, said the proposed development would “complement the up and coming… estate”.

The build will include 46 parking spaces as well as a helipad. Zimbabwean-born Mr Angel’s website describes how his companies, include television channels and educational facilities. In 2017, Mr Angel bought a mansion near Lincoln worth around £2million at the time, with news reports stating he planned to renovate to a value worth around £4million.

“The proposed development […] represents an opportunity to boost employment in the area and boost economic development within a sustainable location,” they said.

The Angel Organisation is an umbrella company covering a number of different others including construction, resorts and hotels.