Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi clapped back at tweeps who said she hated mothers.

The commotion began after it was announced that Nigeria had placed restrictions on travel from SA amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Twitter user reacted to the news, saying Pearl and Bonang were “the only ones who go there”.

The Queen Sono star caught wind of the tweet and responded: “We are travelling with your mom.”

The insult didn’t go down well, with many on Twitter saying she was bringing negative energy to the TL. Other’s were just living for the chaos right before New Year’s!

Pearl, no stranger to the heat Mzansi brings online, didn’t stay quiet for too long.

After a tweep said insulting parents was a big no-no, the former Quantico star reminded her followers that she is a momma of two.

“Am I not someone’s parent?” she tweeted.

In the past, Pearl has laughed off online hate.

In August the star was accused of being self-centred after she shared a joke with friend and comedian Mpho Pops.

“Wow some of y’all really obsessed with me. It’s so entertaining. That time y’all don’t even know my relationship and our private jokes, sometimes don’t read well on Twitter also,” she said. -TimesLive