Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu, says the late former President Robert Mugabe passed on the Tsvimbo to one of the G40 leaders, Saviour Kasukuwere as his successor to rule Zimbabwe.

Zivhu says he witnessed the handover of the Tsvimbo Ye Humambo to Kasukuwere, adding that the Tsvimbo is indeed a sacred thing.

“Tsvimbo yakapiwa Cde Kasukuwere ndaivapo musi wacho chinhu chinokosha ichocho the is power on it for sure.

“Chamisa aingova mashoko chete mudhara atsamwa nezvaakaitwa. But tsvimbo yaishandiswa nomukuru ina Cde Kasukuwere. He was the chosen one zvokuti inoshandeyi handizivi zvangu,” he adds.

Loosely translated: (The Tsvimbo/ staff was handed over to Cde Kasukuwere, I was there when he was given, it is a sacred and powerful thing.

(On Chamisa, Mugabe just made sentiments out of anger after being toppled. But the staff is with Kasukuwere. He was the chosen one what the staff is used for, that I don’t know).

-Zwnews