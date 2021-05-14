Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot be moved by ‘shameless sellouts’ and ‘fools’ who traditionally cry foul over the alleged absence of democracy in the country while glorifying western nations, a former parliamentarian has said.

While describing the 78-year old strongman as ‘a stable mountain in Africa’, former Chivi South Member of Parliament, Killer Zivhu said those who were not happy with the way Mnangagwa was running Zimbabwe were free to leave the landlocked southern African nation and go to foreign nations where they may get ‘the democracy they clamour for’.

“Guys get it right you can not move a Mountain noruvengo , ED is a stable Mountain in Africa .Zvenyu zvokuti Democracy, democracy zvenhemha budai munyika ya ED muinde ikoko kune democracy yamunoda. Vatengesi vevanhu kusanyara mazipenzi kuda varungu semunogeza navo,” charged Zivhu in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

His remarks attracted amplified criticism from various Twitter users who included former Zanu PF politician Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and ex-Sunday Mail editor, Edmund Kudzayi.

“I read most of the comments down&saw how pple missed Zivhu’s satire. Do (you) think any normal person will smile at that exaggerated praise meant to attract ridicules, ‘stable mountain in Africa’ and ‘budai munyika ya Ed’ . This does not represent him at all but Insulting him,” said Bhasikiti, who is the former Mwenezi East Member of Parliament.